Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro lows start at $499, Pixel Watch first discount $300, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live with a collection of early Black Friday price cuts on Google gear and more. Leading the way, new all-time lows on the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now live from $499 to go alongside the first discount on the new Google Pixel Watch at $300. Not to mention Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro dropping to $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7/Pro see early Black Friday discounts from $499

Amazon is now rolling out early Black Friday pricing to the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping down to $749 for the 128GB model, you would more regularly pay $899 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $150 off. This is one of the first chances to save and a rare cash discount that’s $111 under our previous mention. Also available for the same price at Best Buy.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Those early Black Friday savings are also applying to the new Google Pixel 7, with Amazon offering the 128GB model for $499. Normally fetching $599, this is one of the first cash discounts at $100 off and a new all-time low via the retailer. Also available at Best Buy for the same price.

Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, coming centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display that now boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate with 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $200

Amazon now offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $200 in Zenith White. Normally fetching $230, this is a rare chance to save on the newest pair of true wireless buds from Samsung, delivering the third-best discount to date. This $30 discount comes within $10 of our previous mention, as well. Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Google’s new Pixel Watch gets in on early Black Friday savings at $300

Joining the Pixel 7/Pro all-time lows that went live this morning, Amazon is now delivering the first chance to save some cash on the new Google Pixel Watch. Arriving as an early Black Friday price cut ahead of next week’s festivities, you can drop the new wearable down to $300. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at $50 in savings to deliver that new all-time low status.

Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrives as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

