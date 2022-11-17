Pixel Watch discounted for Black Friday at Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy [U]

Abner Li

- Nov. 17th 2022 12:30 am PT

Pixel Watch with Chalk Active Band
The Google Store is expected to have more deals for Black Friday than what was previewed today, and one such discount could be on the Pixel Watch. 

Update 11/17: The $50 Pixel Watch discount to $299.99 is now live at the Google Store (until November 28), Amazon, and Best Buy. Those retailers are not discounting the LTE model.

There’s no Google Store discount on bands, but Amazon has a deal on the Woven straps.

Update 11/11: Another Google Store ad has appeared for some Google Discover users. It confirms the deal and reiterates how it’s just for the Wi-Fi model.

Original 11/7: Searching “Pixel Watch” on Google today might result in a sponsored ad for the Google Store that describes a “Black Friday sneak peek – Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) offer.” The page description says” Great deals are coming soon: Save $50 on the Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) 11/17-11/28. Terms apply. Track your daily activity, calories burned, and heart rate with Fitbit acct. & mobile app.” 

Pixel Watch Black Friday

This would bring the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch to $299 with the offer running from next Thursday to Cyber Monday. Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers will presumably follow in also taking $50 off. Meanwhile, discounts on first-party bands would also be popular.

Clicking the result today just takes you to the homepage where the nine other deals are previewed. It’s possible that the Search ad is outdated and that Google changed its mind on the offer. Something similar happened with the Chromecast in 2020.

It’s the same start date as the phone offer that takes $150 off the Pixel 7 Pro (to $749) and Pixel 6a ($299). Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 will be $499 after a $100 discount. 

Pixel Buds A-Series will be available for $64, while it will be interesting to see if Pixel Buds Pro gets a discount deeper than $50, which has been the norm in recent weeks

Meanwhile, the Google Fi store will be running its own discounts on “select phones” from ”11/21/2022 @ 00:00:00 PT and continue through Cyber Monday and Cyber Week ending on 12/3/2022 at 23:59:59 PT.”

More on Pixel Watch:

