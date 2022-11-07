Google Store Black Friday 2022 deals start next week: $499 Pixel 7 and $749 Pixel 7 Pro

The US Google Store will kick off its Black Friday 2022 discounts next week, and the highlight is $150 off the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google today is previewing the sale that will start on Thursday, November 17. For Black Friday, the Pixel 7 Pro gets discounted to $749 just over a month after the flagship went on sale. Similarly, the Pixel 7 is $100 off to $499, while a “qualifying trade-in” could knock it down to free.

Last year, only the Pixel 5a got officially discounted on the Google Store. Speaking of mid-range phones, the Pixel 6a’s $150 discount to $299 is back next week.

The Pixel Buds A-Series, including the new dark color, are available for $64 after a $35 discount. Other deals previewed today include:

$50 off Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99

$10 off Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $19.99 [Already live]

$40 off Nest Thermostat: $89.99

$60 off Nest Cam (battery): $119.99

$60 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $119.99

Expect more deals to go live next week, which is a full week before Black Friday. The UK, French, German, Australian, and Japanese Google Stores will be hosting similar deals, though sales vary by country.

