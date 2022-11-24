Aqara’s Black Friday sale brings Matter-supported smart home tech to your home at major discounts

With Black Friday offering up a number of discounts, smart home tech for your Google Assistant-powered setup is now cheaper than ever with Aqara’s Black Friday week sale.

Aqara’s entire lineup works with Google Assistant, but the company has recently pledged to support the cross-platform Matter standard, which means that your tech need not be locked into one particular ecosystem either. That means that you can even pick up a gift for someone building out their own smart home system right in time for the holidays.

Aqara has the perfect starter kit courtesy of added discounts including the super Aqara Smart Curtain Motor E1, which is 20% off in U-shaped and I-shaped rail options. The built-in light sensors allow the curtains to open based upon outdoor brightness and gently wake you up right on time. A 6,000mAh battery means that you can go a full year without needing to charge too.

Powering the entire show is the Aqara Smart Hub M2, which is down 20% to just $47.99. The M2 hub acts as the bridge between your smart home tech and Google Assistant. Almost like a control center, the Smart Hub enables the ability to switch between smart home ecosystems with ease. If you want to switch out to another service, no problem, it’s all taken care of.

The Aqara Camera Hub G3 is a super indoor security camera that offers crystal clear 2K video recording, motion detection, and even 360-degree viewing angles. Unlike basic smart home security cameras, the G3 records high-resolution 2,304 x 1,296-pixel video through the 110-degree wide-angle lens. It can rotate 340-degrees for full coverage of sections of your home. With both free cloud storage for critical event footage and also optional local storage (microSD card), it’s the perfect remote monitoring option. Gesture recognition and pet tracking are just the icing atop the cake of this super home security option now down to $79.99, which is over 25% off.

You can fully secure your doors and windows thanks to the Aqara Door and Window sensor. Whenever a door or window is unexpectedly opened, you’ll get a notification on your devices, plus this will activate a local or connected alarm system. This can be linked with other Aqara devices and provide controls such as activating cameras and more. What’s more, it is fully compatible with most door and window fittings without unsightly or ugly fixtures. It’s clean, small, simple, and now with 20% off down to just $13.99.

The Aqara Motion Sensor P1 gives you another layer of security in any room in your home now with 20% off. Each motion sensor is completely wire-free, meaning placement in any area or room is super simple and damage free. The extra-wide 170-degree field of view up to 4 meters and 150-degree field of view up to 7 meters ensures full coverage of spaces when you want to keep track of security.

It’s not just about securing your home as the Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1 allows you to automate pet feeding time even when you’re not there for an added 20% off. A 4-liter tank makes this an ideal companion for your furry friends with portion control, voice commands, and the option to pair it with the Aqara G3 camera to view and record your pets from anywhere.

Aqara is offering a whole host of discounts to celebrate Black Friday week from November 21 to 28 allowing you to start fully automating those irritating everyday tasks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: