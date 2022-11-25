Best Black Friday Chromebook deals: Amazon Chromebook sale from $80 (New lows), more

The best Black Friday Chromebook deals have arrived for Thanksgiving Day. Joining the rest of the Android offers from Samsung, Google, OnePlus and others, we are also now tracking some serious price drops on a range of Chromebook models. HP, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo are all getting in on the savings right now with up to $290 off the going rates and deals starting from just $79 shipped. Head below for a closer look at the best Black Friday Chromebook deals now live and be sure to check back for more as we move through the week.

Best Black Friday Chromebook deals

As expected we are now tracking some of the best deals of the year on some of the most sought-after models, new releases, and more in the world of Chromebooks. While we are expecting more to go live starting tomorrow for Black Friday proper, we are already tracking what will surely be some of the best deals of the week with hundreds of dollars in savings from top brands.

Amazon’s 2022 Chromebook Black Friday sale:

Deep deals on HP Chromebase AiO

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO 64GB for its lowest price yet. Dropping down to $299 shipped, this is well below the usual $590 going rate and arriving at what will surely be the best price of the holiday season. In any case, this is a new all-time low that’s $101 under our previous August mention. Bringing Chrome OS to the workstation, the unique HP Chromebase is centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display with a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage for some additional details and head below for more.

ASUS Chromebook deals now live

Amazon is now discounting a selection of ASUS Chromebooks to the best prices ever ahead of Black Friday, headlined by the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Core i3 for $629.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, this is one of the very first discounts since launching back in August and arriving at a new all-time low. This $70 discount is also now $20 under the previous offer we saw, as well. Also on sale too is the elevated i7 model, which drops to $979.99 from its usual $1,050 price tag with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

More Chromebook deals:

