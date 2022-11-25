Gmail for web getting improved and more contextual search results

Improved Gmail search is an evergreen user request, and Google last introduced better search suggestions courtesy of updated ML models. Gmail is now using recent searches to improve results in the web app.

Google’s brief announcement detailing the improvement just says Gmail now “includes better search results based on your recent search activity in Gmail.” Only gmail.com is mentioned today with no reference to the mobile clients.

That builds on the July addition of offering personalized query suggestions based on “how often you interact with a colleague via Gmail” and other “historical exchanges.” The other improvement then was “better and more contextual contact suggestions with intent matching for names and email addresses” as a result of new machine learning models:

For example, suggestions are reordered to more likely match contact queries with first names or email addresses rather than last names.

Meanwhile, “Google Meet chat” — yes, that’s the name — is getting streamlined file sharing when you’re in a Doc, Sheets, or Slides and using inline Meet video conferencing. You can now easily share the current file with attendees through the in-meeting chat.

A “Share file in Meeting Chat” will appear when you open the voice icon at the center of the screen in the top bar. This opens a permissions sheet with users already filled out so you can just hit “Share in Meet Chat.”

Both these features are rolling out over the coming weeks.

