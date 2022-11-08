Gmail’s integrated Material You redesign is fully replacing the ‘original view’

This year, Gmail on the web has undergone two big updates and the integrated redesign with Material You is now set to fully replace the previous iteration.

At the start of 2022, Gmail’s “original view” had an unwieldy left column that provided access to Mail, Chat, Rooms, and Meet. Google replaced that navigation element with a rail that showed four app icons, while a collapsible panel next to it used for email folders/labels and the conversations list. It’s meant to better combine Gmail with Google Chat and Meet.

In June, Google started rolling out a Material You redesign on top of the integrated design that introduced the latest design elements from Android. At the same time, a “Gmail-only” view was offered that could remove Chat and Meet entirely.

L-R: Original view, Integrated view, Material You

Google now says that this integrated Material You interface will become the “standard experience” for Gmail and that the “original view” — which users have been able to revert over the past few months — is going away. This Gmail-only view is a pretty good alternative to the years-old design that’s going away.

Meanwhile, users who have Chat enabled will get the “integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window.”

This makes it easier to stay on top of what’s important and reduces the need to switch between various applications, windows, or tabs. With Chat now available on the left, users will no longer have the option to configure Chat on the right side of Gmail.

The Gmail redesign will begin rolling out today, and the ability to opt-out will be fully gone in the coming weeks for Workspace accounts.

Available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials customers

