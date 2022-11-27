Google Pixel Watch LTE gets first ever discount at $50 off

While the Wi-Fi model is on sale at all retailers, the LTE Pixel Watch has stubbornly remained at $399.99 this holiday season. The first discount for the LTE Pixel Watch is now here.

Target is discounting the LTE Pixel Watch by $50 to $349.99. The product listing says “This item isn’t sold in stores,” while only the Matte Black case with Obsidian Active band and Polished Silver case with Chalk Active band are available online.

At the moment, the Champagne Gold case with Hazel Active band and the Polished Silver case with Charcoal Active band are sold out. This discounted price only appears after adding the LTE Pixel Watch to your cart.

For the duration of this deal, the cellular model is the same price as the regular Wi-Fi unit. That connectivity lets you text, make/receive calls, stream music, and contact emergency services without your phone. This is a nice capability to have when exercising and at this price makes sense as an upgrade.

In the United States, there are seven supported Pixel Watch carriers: AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, Verizon, Cellcom, C Spire, and US Cellular.

Speaking of the Wi-Fi model, Target says its $50 discount to $299 ends on Monday, but the US Google Store is going until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. PT.

It will be interesting to see whether other retailers for Cyber Monday/Week similarly discount. The Google Store is unlikely, and movement from Amazon or Best Buy is more probable in the coming days.

More on Pixel Watch:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: