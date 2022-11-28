Deals: Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatch $189, Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live for Cyber Monday, with all-time low pricing landing on Skagen/Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatches. That’s on top of the ongoing rare price cuts in the Sonos Cyber Monday Sale, which is joined by an all-time low on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Skagen/Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatches fall to new lows

Amazon is now offering the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $189 in several styles. Normally fetching $295, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $106 off. This is $10 below our previous mentions and the first markdown in months. There is also one style that’s at $137.38, though stock is about to run out so act fast. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Skagen lineup provides improved battery life to complement its more responsive performance. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.28-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Mixing up the style of the lead deal while still providing nearly all of the same features, the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch is also on sale at Amazon right now. Available in several styles, these are down to $179 from the usual $299 price tag in order to also mark new all-time lows. Today’s discounts are also $20 under our previous mentions at $120 off. Packed with a slightly larger form-factor than the lead deal, the housing for Fossil’s latest Gen 6 smartwatch sports the same 1.2-inch touchscreen alongside a matching Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SOC. Performance is mostly the same, with the designs being the main difference between the two brands. From there, our announcement coverage further explores what to expect.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.

Sonos Cyber Monday Sale goes live with rare all-time lows

The Sonos Cyber Monday deals are now officially live for the 2022 holiday shopping season. Delivering some rare chances to save across the board, everything is marked down to the lowest price of the year courtesy of Sonos direct, as well as other retailers like Amazon in some cases with free shipping all around regardless. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Smart Soundbar, which drops to $719 at Amazon. Normally fetching $899, this one saw a price hike pretty early on in the pandemic and has never dropped this low in the history of the product’s release. Now at $180 off, you’re looking at a new all-time low and notable chance to save.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Head below for all of the other Sonos Cyber Monday deals.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see $100 Cyber Monday discount

After hitting the rest of the Bose lineup earlier in the week, the Cyber Monday savings is now rolling over to the brand’s flagship listening experience. Right now Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $229 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, this is the very first time we’ve seen a $100 off discount and a new all-time low. It has previously sold for $20 less.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

Ultimate Ears 2022 WONDERBOOM 3 drops to $80

Amazon is now offering up to 33% off select Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers starting from $80 shipped. You can now land the 2022 model Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 in various colorways starting from $80. Regularly $100, this is up to 22% off the going rate and matching the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon.

Only once have we seen it go for less there and that was a fleeting one day offer. As you might know from our launch coverage, these are the latest WONDERBOOM speakers that released back in August with new vibrant colorways, a recycled build, and enhanced battery life. The 360-degree audio output is joined by up to 14 hours of playback per change as well as a notable “Outdoor Boost” mode for “great sound that’s specially tuned for outdoor environments.” You’ll also find a 130-foot Bluetooth range and a IP67 waterproof rating (they can be “submerged in 1m of water for 30 min” and still come out functional).

Shargeek’s unique transparent power banks on sale from $139

Taking Twitter and TikTok by storm, the Shargeek lineup of portable chargers have recently emerged as a popular option for powering up away from home. Now for Cyber Monday, the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering some all-time low price cuts. Headlining is the STORM2 Slim 130W 20,000mAh Power Bank at $139. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 30% off while beating the previous price cut by $21.

Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw. And if you need more power but still want the same transparent design, the Storm 2 100W 25600mAh power bank is also on sale for a $183.20 all-time low, down from $229.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: