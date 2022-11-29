Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra refurb now $464 off, Bose QC 45 ANC Headphones $229, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a notable refurbished discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $464 off. Also still on sale for Cyber Monday, the new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones have hit their best price yet at $229, which are joined by Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 displays at 50% off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hits $736 in refurb sale

Woot today is launching its latest certified refurbished Android smartphone sale that is packed with Samsung handsets. Prime members will lock-in free shipping on everything, while a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Amongst an assortment of current- and previous-generation devices, a top pick is the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB for $736. Down from its usual $1,200 price tag you’d pay for a new condition model, today’s offer arrives with $464 in savings attached. This is only the second refurbished discount we’ve seen from Woot and is the second-best value to date.

As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Includes a 90-day warranty. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see $100 Cyber Monday discount

After hitting the rest of the Bose lineup earlier in the week, the Cyber Monday savings is now rolling over to the brand’s flagship listening experience. Right now Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $229 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, this is the very first time we’ve seen a $100 off discount and a new all-time low. It has previously sold for $20 less.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

Save 50% on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 displays

Best Buy now currently offers the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $45. This 50% price cut is down from the usual $90 going rate and delivering only the second chance yet to score this deep of a discount. Matching the all-time low, we last saw this price go live roughly a month ago, and offers before that were in the $60 range. Lenovo’s latest second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find the bundled charging dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Entering at a more affordable price point with the same savings as noted above, the standard Lenovo Smart Clock 2 ditches the integrated charging dock found on the lead deal. Forgoing that inclusion also lets you pocket $10 in savings from the usual going rate, with today’s offer delivering a $35 sale price. This delivers much of the same Assistant-enabled nightstand upgrades, sans the integrated charging features. But if your bedside table is already laid out with ways to power your devices, the added $10 in savings will surely be worth taking advantage of. It’s down from the usual $70 price tag and like the lead deal a match of the all-time low.

