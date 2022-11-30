Google names best Wear OS, Chromebook, and tablet apps of 2022

In addition to crowning the best overall Android application and game of 2022, Google Play today named the best Wear OS, tablet, and Chromebook apps.

Best for Wear OS goes to Todoist, which announced a big wearable app redesign at I/O 2022. The app swapped out its original Android Wear-era layout for a single feed with key app sections immediately accessible. “Add task” is at the top with pill-shaped buttons leveraged throughout.

Todoist has a nice complement of complications that act as shortcuts and progress indicators, while a tile would be a nice addition down the road.

Pocket won Best for Tablets with the app adopting a grid layout for your list of saved articles. The large screen makes use of a wide bottom bar that would benefit from switching to a navigation rail in the future so that you can see more per screen. Meanwhile, the extra width means filters at the top are fully shown.

Tower of Fantasy is the Best game for Tablets:

Set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet of Aida, the shared open-world MMORPG, anime-infused sci-fi adventure Tower of Fantasy from developer Hotta Studio and publisher Level Infinite, is now available on PC and mobile platforms globally. Players will be able to experience an anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style, freeform character development, and exciting combat through thrilling battles and exciting open-world exploration.

Honorable mentions include Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, and Papers, Please.

The inaugural Best for Chromebooks award was given to BandLab, a “free music recording and leading social music creation platform with more than 50 million users worldwide.”

BandLab lets you make and share music, no matter your skill level or background. Our multi-track Studio is a music maker that lets you record, edit and remix your music. Make beats, add creative effects, use loops and samples from our royalty-free sounds packs from genres like EDM, dubstep, garage, hip-hop, house, rock, rap, and more.

Lastly, the Best Game for Chromebook is Roblox:

Roblox is the ultimate virtual universe that lets you create, share experiences with friends, and be anything you can imagine. Join millions of people and discover an infinite variety of immersive experiences created by a global community!

