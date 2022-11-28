Chromecast with Google TV 4K update to October 2022 patch rolling out

The first post-Android 12 update is rolling out to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K today and it brings devices to the October 2022 security patch level.

STTE.220920.015.A1 is a 148MB update with the October 2022 Android security patch level and “Other bug fixes and performance improvements,” which is the standard line included with release notes. The Android 12 update from last month brought the Chromecast with Google TV to July 2022 and came in at 722MB.

Following the big Android 10 to 12 update, users noted various performance bugs and today’s version hopefully addresses those issues. For example, I had to re-pair my Chromecast Voice Remote after updating in October, while others have encountered UI lag. The six-week release timeline is somewhat indicative of a bug fixer. We’ve yet to see any reports of an update for the HD model.

This Chromecast with Google TV 4K update follows new firmware becoming available for older Cast-powered devices, including the first and third-generation Chromecast. There was also an update to the Cast for Android TV component.

To download the Android 12 update on your Chromecast with Google TV 4K, click your profile avatar in the top-right corner > Settings > System > About > System update. It’s widely available this evening.

