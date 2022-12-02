FedEx starts rolling out ‘Mobile Beta’ for tracking incoming packages from other services

The FedEx app has previously only had the ability to track FedEx-sent packages. Now, the app is adding “Mobile Beta,” a new section that shows you every incoming package at a glance.

Earlier in the year, a leaked feature called “Crosstrack” was thought to be in the works. Now, it seems FedEx has ditched that name – possibly temporarily – in favor of a section named “Mobile Beta.”

This new section houses a grid view of incoming packages from different senders and retailers. When tapping on any of the incoming packages, you’ll be greeted with an info page that houses the shipper, tracking number, and status.

This feature seems to now be rolling out freely for some Android users. You can check if you’re eligible simply by opening the FedEx app. If the Mobile Beta is ready, a popup will appear letting you know what the service is and how it works. You can tap “Get Started” to sign up.

FedEx Mobile Beta will need access to your Google or Outlook account. From there, the service will want read-only access to your emails so it can track incoming orders. When first signing up, you’ll notice very little information in the orders that appear. We’re guessing that the service will work best when tracking fresh orders, and it can update the status and keep tabs on it in real-time.

We’ve seen services like this before, though never from a company that runs its own logistical empire. It’s currently unknown how many people will be able to access the FedEx Mobile Beta and how long it will run.

