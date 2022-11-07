Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 rolling out with many Pixel fixes

Following the last release coming earlier than expected, Google is rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 to Pixel phones today.

It’s unclear if this is the final Android 13 QPR1 beta before it launches in December, or if Beta 4 is coming. These QPRs remain stable as they started out as betas instead of developer previews (DPs). Google says these “builds are suitable for general use.”

If you want to leave the Beta Program after installing a preview release, a device wipe is required. After the stable comes out, you can unenroll and avoid that.

Google lists the following fixes with this release:

Fixed a platform issue that caused apps to crash when they were using a MediaSession to handle input from hardware media playback buttons. (Issue #251798994, Issue #252665746, Issue #251381423, Issue #251513135, Issue #255500998)

to handle input from hardware media playback buttons. (Issue #251798994, Issue #252665746, Issue #251381423, Issue #251513135, Issue #255500998) Fixed issues where a device’s GPU drivers sometimes caused the system UI to freeze during normal device use.

Fixed an issue where Pixel phones sometimes displayed an incorrect “Missed call” notification instead of “Call answered on another device” when the call was answered remotely by Pixel Watch (in untethered mode).

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to crash.

Fixed an issue that prevented Google Assistant from being activated by hotword on some devices.

Fixed an issue that prevented motion-based gestures, such as “Lift to check phone” or “Flip to Shhh”, from working on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused artifacts to display when recording or viewing video on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to launch slowly.

Fixed an issue for Pixel 6a devices that sometimes caused the CarrierSettings to crash when inserting a SIM card.

Fixed that issue that prevented the “Go to browser” option in the notification shade from working while using an instant app.

There are a pair of Google Camera stability and performance fixes, with stability being the primary goal of this “minor update.”

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel phones to detail issues. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.

Following the stable release, Beta 3.1 (T1B3.221003.008) contains the November security patch.

