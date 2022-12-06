Deals: ASUS Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip first discount at $660, DJI OM 5 $129, more

All of today’s best discounts are now headlined by the first discount on the new ASUS Cloud Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip. That’s alongside DJI’s OM 5 Android gimbal, returning to a $129 low, and a chance to bring Assistant control to holiday lighting with the Philips Hue Smart Plug, discounted down to $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

First discount lands on ASUS Cloud Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip for $660. Typically fetching $730, you’re looking at the very first chance to save on the new release with $70 knocked off the MSRP. This one just launched earlier in the fall and arrives not only as an all-time low but also as the first discount yet on any of the new Cloud Gaming Chromebooks.

This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about at 9to5Google. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, SUB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

DJI’s OM 5 Android gimbal returns to $129 low

After going out of stock in the fall, Amazon is now offering another chance to score DJI’s now previous-generation OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer at $129. Normally fetching $159, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low and a rare chance to save. DJI’s OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech.

Its three-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects, alongside other ways to improve your shots, on top of a magnetic mount that easily locks your smartphone in place, though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Philips Hue Smart Plug brings Assistant control to holiday lighting

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Smart Plug for $30. This staple in the Hue ecosystem hardly ever goes on sale but is now sitting at an all-time low from its usual $35 price tag. Those $5 in savings stack up to the first markdown since May while providing a chance to save ahead of equipping your holiday lighting with some smart features.

Pairing over Bluetooth or Zigbee, this smart plug expands your Philips Hue setup with the ability to connect lamps, lights, appliances, and other gear to your choice of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant ecosystems. It has a compact design that won’t hog both wall outlets and makes for a notable upgrade to your smart home for plugging in the Christmas tree.

