Telegram drops SIM requirement for sign-ups, adds Global Auto-Delete timers

For years, apps like Telegram and Whatsapp have restricted access to users who could sign up using a SIM card and phone number. Now, Telegram is dropping that requirement while also adding some extra privacy options for all users.

Not every device out there utilizes a SIM card, therefore, restricting signups to devices that had a SIM or eSIM installed always felt a little exclusive. Today, Telegram announced a drop in that restriction, opening up signups to anyone, even those without a phone number.

Since the process still needs verification, Telegram has teamed up with Fragment. Fragment will allow the users to create an anonymous number to sign into Telegram with. That number is private and exclusive to you, much like a SIM card would be.

With that, Telegram is bringing along some expanded security features. One that may be familiar is the auto-delete timer for certain chats. Now, the messaging app is adding the option to set a global auto-delete timer, which wipes all chats after a certain period of time. Once the timer is set, all new chats will have a countdown specified by you. Users also have the option to include older chats in that auto-delete timer as well.

For those who frequent large group chats, Telegram is updating a couple of features within large messaging threads. The first is a new “Topics 2.0” upgrade, which sorts group topics into multiple threads, giving the large chat the feel of a forum, rather than an unorganized cacophony of messages.

The second feature for group settings is a new “Aggressive Anti-Spam” filter. Rather than relying on third-party options to block and report spam, Telegram’s new aggressive algorithm is able to take care of more spam messages to protect users in group chats of over 200 members that have signed up. Admins have the ability to report false positives, as may often be the case with a more forceful tactic.

In all, Telegram’s new features will likely prove useful for many. A SIM requirement dropping means more users can gain access to Telegram on more devices. With that, new user-focused security features is never a bad thing.

More on Telegram:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: