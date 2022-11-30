Nothing OS Android 13 open beta for Phone (1) coming in ‘two weeks’

Just a week on from an early tease, Carl Pei has confirmed that the Nothing OS Android 13 open beta is set to come to the Nothing Phone (1) in “two weeks.”

As appears customary, Pei took to Twitter once again to confirm that the closed beta of Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1) has started. No further information appears to be available on the closed beta or how to enroll or what the entry requirements are for those selected. Often closed beta updates offer an internal testing ground before a more public preview is made available.

Nothing OS Android 13 closed beta starts today. Open beta in two weeks. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 30, 2022

Pei also confirmed that the Nothing OS Android 13 open beta will start in just two weeks. However, no explicit date was mentioned. There is no mention of how Phone (1) owners will be able to get enrolled for the Android 13 open beta, but we expect to learn more when the company officially makes the build available for fans.

We do know that Android 13 for Phone (1) is in the guise of Nothing OS 1.5.0 per a previous tease from Pei just a few weeks ago. The company founder shared a screenshot of the “About Phone” screen showing the build running on a Phone (1) device.

Originally, it was stated that Android 13 might not arrive for the Nothing Phone (1) until early 2023. That is despite the apparent similarities between Android running on Pixel and Phone (1) devices. Recent updates have rolled out including Nothing OS 1.1.7, which added support for AirPods battery management within the Quick Settings panel, an improved Wi-Fi toggle, plus more tuning.

We’re intrigued to see just what the Nothing OS Android 13 open beta brings to the table when it does arrive in the coming weeks.

