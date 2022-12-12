Here’s everything new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Abner Li

- Dec. 12th 2022 4:16 pm PT

9 Comments

Google usually releases previews bright and early, but opted for a late afternoon release for Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1.

Over the coming days, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) QPR1 screenshots appear on the left and QPR2 Beta 1 at the right.

Google should release two more betas before the consumer launch in March 2023 to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

Health Connect now a default/preloaded app

Unified Security & privacy gone

Pixel Launcher padding tweaked

  • Thicker padding for Pixel Launcher
  • Also in folders, though this will presumably be tweaked in later betas:

Spatial Audio settings live

Media player gets lava lamp-esque effect

  • On lockscreen and in Quick Settings

Large clock when Quick Settings expanded

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 13

Android 13
Android 13 Developer Preview

Android 13 Developer Preview

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com