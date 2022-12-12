Here’s everything new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Google usually releases previews bright and early, but opted for a late afternoon release for Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1.

Over the coming days, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) QPR1 screenshots appear on the left and QPR2 Beta 1 at the right.

Google should release two more betas before the consumer launch in March 2023 to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

Health Connect now a default/preloaded app

Unified Security & privacy gone

If you were a Pixel 7 user with the combined page rolled out on QPR1, it’s currently gone on QRP2.

Thicker padding for Pixel Launcher

Also in folders, though this will presumably be tweaked in later betas:

Spatial Audio settings live

Google announced this capability was coming in January during the Feature Drop.

Media player gets lava lamp-esque effect

On lockscreen and in Quick Settings

Large clock when Quick Settings expanded

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: