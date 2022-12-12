OnePlus 10T is now getting its Android 13 update

Android 13 started rolling out to Pixel phones months ago, and the OnePlus 10 Pro wasn’t too far behind. The brand’s latest smartphone, the OnePlus 10T, has still lacked an update to Android 13, though – until now.

Rolling out now, Android 13 is heading to the OnePlus 10T for some users.

OnePlus announced on its forums that OxygenOS 13 is now available to OnePlus 10T owners who participated in the Open Beta program. The stable update finalizes the new version for this group of 10T users, but OnePlus hasn’t launched the full update just yet. Those who didn’t participate in the beta program will get the update “gradually,” according to OnePlus, but there’s no specific timeline just yet.

The timeline here is a bit odd, to say the least. As mentioned, the OnePlus 10 Pro picked up Android 13 months ago, and we’ve since seen updates released for the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus 8 series, both of which are much older than the OnePlus 10T, which launched just a few months ago.

What’s new?

For OnePlus 10T owners who were already using the Android 13 Open Beta, things should feel pretty familiar. But for those who have been on Android 12, this update is a pretty big change. OnePlus’ OxygenOS takes some big steps to look a whole lot more like Oppo’s ColorOS, with an “Aquamorphic design” and new features.

The full changelog can be read below.

OnePlus 10T Android 13 Changelog Aquamorphic Design Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements. Efficiency Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device. Seamless interconnection Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience. Personalization Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available. Security & privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files. Health & Digital wellbeing Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children’s vision. Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

OnePlus is still planning to launch Android 13 for several other devices, including its Nord smartphones, but there’s no timeline in place for many of these upgrades. The brand also recently announced that it will improve its upgrade timelines for future flagships, with four OS updates and up to five years of security patches, starting with devices released in 2023.

