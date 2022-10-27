OnePlus offers up a vague schedule for when to expect the Android 13 beta on Nord devices

Android 13 is starting to expand past the beta stage on devices from Samsung, Vivo, and more after launching on Pixels earlier this year. OnePlus, though, is just now releasing a schedule for when to expect Android 13 on more devices, but only in its beta form.

So far, OnePlus has only released a “stable” version of Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 to a single device, the OnePlus 10 Pro. That was followed by open beta releases for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, as well as the OnePlus 10R in September, and betas have also since been released for OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 8 series, and the OnePlus 9R/T.

What’s next? OnePlus is now laying out an official schedule for its Android 13 beta, but it’s a bit vague.

Sometime in “Q4 2022,” OnePlus says the Android 13 beta will expand to the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. That’s all the brand says to expect through the end of 2022. From there, the first half of 2023 will see Android 13 beta releases for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Nord 2 5G, and Nord CE 5G. Note, of course, this is only talking about the beta releases, not the stable release.

OnePlus does add that the OnePlus Nord N20 will see a stable Android 13 release sometime in the first half of 2023 as well.

With this schedule, OnePlus also doubly confirms that devices from the OnePlus 7 series are seemingly not getting Android 13, which lines up with the brand’s stance of only promising two major Android updates to its flagships.

9to5Google’s Take

In a time where Samsung is providing a stable Android 13 update just two months behind Google and has active beta programs ongoing for both its flagship and budget models, it’s rough to see OnePlus making slow progress like this. OnePlus and Oppo touted “faster and smoother” updates as a benefit that users would enjoy as the two brands merged closer together, but it’s certainly not reflected in this schedule. Rather, we’re just seeing more ColorOS on OnePlus devices.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: