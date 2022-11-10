The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now seeing stable Android 13 become available

A little under two months after stable Android 13 began rolling out to the OnePlus 10 Pro, both successor series models are seeing the same OS advancement. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now seeing the full stable release of OnePlus’s version of Android 13, OxygenOS 13.

Android 13 is highly regarded as a coat of polish on a rough Android 12. Though the previous version brought tons of new features that all had extreme potential, the cherry on top – Android 13 – brought many a fix. Since its full release and step out of beta, Google, Samsung, and OnePlus with OxygenOS have been the biggest players to make that upgrade available.

With the OnePlus 10 series already on Android 13, it was only a matter of time before the OnePlus 9 and the company would see the overhaul to OxygenOS 13. Now, it looks like that time has come. OnePlus today announced that Android 13 – OxygenOS 13.0 – is finally available on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices.

OnePlus notes that the update will start rolling out to users who were involved in the beta releases, though members on OnePlus’s forums suggest they’re seeing the update without having enrolled in the beta.

The OxygenOs 13.0 update is a large one, coming in at 5.02 GB. Of course, with that comes stability fixes and some really neat features. One cool new tool is an automatic pixelation feature for sensitive info found in chat screenshots, similar to Samsung’s “Privacy Detection” tool, which notifies you of sensitive data before you share it.

If you find yourself on a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro with an Android 13 update in the queue, let us know. So far, it looks like users in India, North America, and Europe will get the new update. With that, the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro could potentially be a decent upgrade option if you’re not looking for something new this season.

