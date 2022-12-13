YouTube will now show how long it takes for a video to process after uploading

YouTube is making a change to its upload process that’s sure to be great for creators. Starting today, YouTube will show how long it takes for a video to process its full quality.

Uploading a video to YouTube effectively has two waiting periods. First, there’s the time it takes to upload the file from your computer into your account. Then, there’s the time it takes for YouTube to process that file into a full-quality video. While the first process comes with a timer and a progress bar, the second has always been a bit of a mystery.

Rolling out starting today, YouTube will show how long it takes for a video process to Standard Definition, High Definition, and 4K. By default you’ll see a readout for how much time is remaining for the full quality of your video, but a separate readout shows how long it will take for the other two quality levels.

On a support page, YouTube notes:

You can view the estimated processing time for SD, HD, and 4K videos. Higher qualities such as 4K or HD may take more time to process.

It seems like a great change for getting a video out as quickly as possible, as well as for scheduling.

Processing time estimates should be rolled out widely to all YouTube users at this point, but it may take some time to reach some folks.

