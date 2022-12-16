Google Lens shortcut comes to google․com on Android

Abner Li

- Dec. 16th 2022 9:28 am PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

Following desktop back in November, a Google Lens shortcut has now been added to google.com on Android for another way to launch the visual search tool. 

Google continues to closely intertwine Lens with Search and it now appears at the right of the pill-shaped field. The voice search microphone has been pushed slightly to the left, and is now the four-color version. (Previously, Google just used the generic gray icon.) 

This updated Search bar with Lens appears on both the mobile Search results page and google.com, thus matching Chrome’s Omnibox. Tapping momentarily shows a square loading indicator before Google Lens opens. It’s the same flow for the Assistant shortcut that only appears in the web app launcher next to your profile avatar on the mobile Google homepage.

The change brings mobile and desktop Google.com inline with each other as the company increasingly pushes Lens as a visual search tool. Recent additions include:

Google Search topic filters
Google Lens shortcut
Google Lens shortcut

More on Google Lens

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search
Google Lens

Google Lens

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com