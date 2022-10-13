Google completes iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets rollout with Maps and Search

Google is wrapping up the rollout of its iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets with Maps and Search for a total of six updated iPhone applications.

Version 6.40 of Google Maps introduces a pair of iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets. “Search” opens the app to the corresponding interface with your keyboard immediately ready for input. The 2×1 “Frequent Trips” could be powerful (depending on how often it updates) and notes the location, ETA, and traffic conditions.

Frequent Trips : Get directions and an estimated time of arrival for your frequent trips.

: Get directions and an estimated time of arrival for your frequent trips. Search: Search in Google Maps for restaurants, gas stations, and more.

Meanwhile, the Google app has a total of five widgets, starting with two sizes (1×1 and 2×1) for Search. The rest are 1×1, with the last one for Lens possibly based on which filter you frequently use.

Search : Access Google Search from your Lock Screen.

: Access Google Search from your Lock Screen. Voice Search : Ask a question, hum a song, or search for content with your voice.

: Ask a question, hum a song, or search for content with your voice. Lens : Search with your camera or any image.

: Search with your camera or any image. Lens Shortcuts: Easily access your favorite Lens feature. Translate, shop, or solve homework with your camera.

These Google Search Lock Screen widgets are particularly well suited to replace Siri.

Maps and Search join Gmail, News, Drive, and Chrome as the first wave of Google apps with iOS Lock Screen widgets. After updating, be sure to launch each application before going to the Lock Screen editor to add or they might not appear.

