Review: Pixel 7 cases from Zagg offer sturdy protection and are 80% off right now

If you buy your smartphone in person, especially from a carrier, one of the case options you’ll find right off the bat comes from Zagg, and there’s some good news there – Zagg’s Pixel 7 cases are pretty great, and heavily discounted right now.

I’ve had the pleasure of using quite a few different cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro over the past few months, and over the past few weeks I’ve been using Zagg cases on my Pixel 7 Pro daily.

These Made for Google cases are made from a Zagg’s “D3O” material which is said to “harden on impact” and help dissipate the shock of a drop. I’ve been a bit clumsy with my phone lately, and sure enough, my Pixel 7 Pro has survived with no damage while using Zagg’s cases. That doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise as I’m also using a Whitestone screen protector at the moment, but it’s good to see nonetheless. Zagg claims up to 16ft of drop protection.

But how do these cases feel in everyday use?

My go-tos have been the “Denali” case for Pixel 7 Pro in black as well as the “Havana” case in green. The latter brilliantly matches the “Hazel” color of my phone. It’s been a very comfortable case that fits well. Unlike a lot of cases built from similar materials, the word that’s kept coming to mind on the feel of these cases is “sturdy.” They fit like a glove, too, honestly making it a bit of a chore to take off – that’s not a bad thing, though, some cases are just way too loose and even slip off at the edges in a drop, which defeats the whole purpose! That’s not the case here by any means. The Pixel 7 cases tend to be a bit less tight, but still form-fitting enough to not budge in a drop.

Despite not adding much bulk, both cases just feel like they can take a hit. It’s a nice bit of confidence in day-to-day use.

Zagg Denali case on Pixel 7 Pro

Cutouts are also excellent, with plenty of wiggle room for most cables. My sole complaint has really been the sharpness of the USB-C cutout, which tends to dig into my finger when my phone is resting in the same spot for more than a few minutes. It’s a common problem in my experience, and no worse here than it is on many other cases.

Zagg Havana case on Pixel 7 Pro

Elsewhere in Zagg’s lineup you’ll find the Milan and Crystal Palace cases. These clear cases offer similar levels of protection and again feel very sturdy, though the glossy finish isn’t as pleasant as the Denali and Havana cases.

I really appreciate that the Crystal Palace case is also covered in texture along the sides to add some grip. Clear cases often forgo this for the sake of design, but it works nicely on this case. The Milan cases have a similar look and feel, just with a tint of color or a design.

Zagg Crystal Palace on Pixel 7 Pro

Zagg Milan cases for Pixel 7 Pro (left) and Pixel 7 (right)

Normally, I’d say these cases are a little tough to recommend at $29-$49, but Zagg is offering a huge sale right now. As of December 12, you can get all of Zagg’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases for a mere $9.99. That’s up to 80% off and frankly just a steal for the quality at hand, only made better by the 10% cashback you can score through Rakuten.

These heavy discounts are in place until December 18. At that point, these cases won’t be quite as good on value, but their quality remains. You can also buy from the Google Store, but at full price.

