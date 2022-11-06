iFixit adds genuine Pixel 6a repair parts, including screen and battery

In late June, Google’s partnership with iFixit to make available genuine components for the Pixel 2-6 went live. iFixit now sells repair parts for the Pixel 6a.
The Pixel 6a launched in July and we were told to expect parts in the fall. The most expensive component available today is the $99.99 front glass digitizer screen (6.1-inch 1080 x 2400 OLED). It also includes display adhesive, which is $3.99 by itself, as well as:
- iOpener
- iFixit Opening Picks (Set of 6)
- Spudger
- iFixit Opening Tool
- Suction Handle
- Angled Tweezers
- Alcohol Pad
- Precision Bit Driver
- 4 mm Precision Bits:
- Phillips #00
- Torx T3
- Torx T5
You can get the “Fix Kit” with tools or just the past to save $7. The GLU7G battery costs $39.99, while the wide rear camera is $56.99 and the ultrawide rear is $36.99 to “fix focusing issues, sensor issues, a blank image, or a scratched back camera.”
Besides parts, iFixit offers step-by-step repair instructions with images for the following Pixel 6a components:
- 5G mmWave Antenna
- 5G mmWave Antenna Cable
- Battery
- Earpiece Speaker
- Front Camera
- Loudspeaker
- Motherboard
- Rear Cameras
- SIM Card Tray
- Screen
- Vibrator
