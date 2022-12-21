Mobvoi’s Wear OS smartwatches add a subscription for new health and sleep-tracking features

Mobvoi’s TicWatch series brings solid value for a Wear OS smartwatch, but that might soon come with an added cost, as the company has just announced a new subscription model for adding sleep tracking features to the device.

Available in the Mobvoi app starting this week, TicWatch devices are getting “upgraded sleep features” that include sleep-aid songs, more data on your sleep, and a better way to see your sleep trends.

But this data doesn’t come for free, rather running $4.99/month.

The “VIP service” for health and sleep tracking adds three primary new features to the Mobvoi app that is used for the brand’s Wear OS smartwatches as well as its fitness-focused releases. First among those is 50 “sleep-aid songs” that can be played to help you fall asleep. It appears that Mobvoi is offering 12 of these songs for free as well.

Next is a collection of “AI sleep insights” that include recommendations for how to improve your sleep, as well as reminders to help you stick to a sleep schedule.

VIP service also unlocks an overview of your weekly and monthly sleep patterns, as well as the ability to view your maximum and minimum heart rate and SpO2 data as well as seeing your sleep trends all in one place through a “Daily Report.” These improved sleep tracking features will also be able to show nap data captured by Mobvoi TicWatch devices.

Mobvoi’s new “VIP service” sounds a lot like Fitbit Premium, which similarly unlocks deeper insights on sleep and health data for a monthly/yearly fee. Mobvoi’s offering, though, does seem to add significantly less to the overall experience. “Early bird” subscribers will get the chance to try out these features for $2.99/month if they subscribe before December 31. TicWatch GTH 2 users are eligible to get six months of access for free, an offer we’d assume will probably show up on future releases as well.

Meanwhile, Mobvoi has still remained silent on releasing its Wear OS 3 upgrade for devices such as the TicWatch Pro 3 or its next Snapdragon W5-powered TicWatch model.

