After years of neglect, Google finally gave Wear OS some proper attention at I/O with a promising new update set to be released this fall. Upgrade paths, though, are still unclear for current devices. Despite some speculation this week, though, the TicWatch Pro 3 is not confirmed to get the “Wear OS 3.0” update.

“Wear OS 3.0” or, as Google is calling it, “Wear,” is a major revamp of the company’s smartwatch platform. It pulls experience in battery management from Samsung’s Tizen, builds on Google’s partnership with developers, and integrates health tracking from Fitbit in a pretty major way. For those reasons and more, Wear OS users are obviously pretty excited to get their hands on the update. It’s also why many were disappointed to see Fossil not yet confirming its plans and, if anything, hinting that older watches wouldn’t be updated.

That’s why a Reddit post this week took off. Within a screenshot from Mobvoi’s customer support claiming rather confidently that the TicWatch Pro 3 would get “Wear OS 3.0.” We were fairly skeptical of that post, not just because customer support comments are historically unreliable for this sort of thing, but because Google itself wouldn’t comment on future updates either last month.

Speaking to 9to5Google, Mobvoi says that it has not yet confirmed with Google that the TicWatch Pro 3 will be eligible for the next big Wear OS update.

Mobvoi are a close partner of Google and have even received investment from them, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation on any update timings from Google as of yet.

This doesn’t mean that Mobvoi won’t update this device – in fact the TicWatch Pro 3 is the single-most-likely Wear OS device to get that update this fall thanks to its Snapdragon 4100 chipset. But, as of today, that update remains completely unconfirmed.

