SimpliSafe appears to be working on a battery-powered indoor camera

SimpliSafe is one of the best options for a comprehensive home security system, and it seems the lineup is soon to expand with a battery-powered indoor camera.

As reported by ZatzNotFunny, a new SimpliSafe indoor camera passed through the FCC this week which is referred to as a “smart alarm wireless indoor camera.” It carries the model number CM006.

What’s interesting about this device is that it appears to have a built-in battery. A 4.2V battery is listed inside the camera with microUSB for power and charging. While the size of the battery is unclear, this is certainly more than enough power for a full battery-powered camera. Google’s Nest Cam (battery) has a 3.65V battery.

The listing details a camera that is an overall upgrade from the original SimpliSafe indoor camera, with similar sensors. But one notable addition is support for RF communication with the SimpliSafe Base Station. The Base Station also appears to be getting a slight refresh as a new version has hit the FCC recently.

Visual evidence of this new SimpliSafe camera was also spotted within the brand’s Android app, with an illustration of the device (below) and a marketing image that shows “Watchtower 24/7.” It’s not clear if that is the name of the camera, or a service. Zatz believes it to be a rebranding of SimpliSafe’s “Video Verification” – which allows SimpliSafe to check your video feed when a break-in or fire is reported by the system – or “Fast Protect,” and we’d agree with that speculation.

Given the timing, an announcement at CES seems like a reasonable expectation.

More on Smart Home:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: