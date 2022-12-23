Google Calendar bug creating random events based on emails and newsletters from Gmail

A relatively widespread bug in Google Calendar is creating random events that stem from unrelated Gmail messages.

Over the past day or so, Google Calendar has been showing randomly created all-day events based on Gmail messages that don’t necessarily relate back to any specific event. There’s no clear pattern with this bug, though it does seem that emails with dates mentioned may be one trigger.

A common event we’re seeing created on one of our accounts as well as some others is a “U.S. Financial Privacy Notice” which shows up as an all-day calendar event as well as a reminder notification on Android phones with the same title. Newsletters also appear to be triggering these events.

The exact cause is not yet clear, but the fix should be reasonably simple. Heading into Google Calendar settings under Settings > Events from Gmail it should stop these events from being created when turning off the checkbox for “Automatically add events from Gmail to my calendar.” This fix has also been used to stop spam invites that were appearing in 2019.

Y’all, my @googlecalendar has started creating random events based on emails I’ve gotten … only it’s just like, random marketing content and newsletters. What fresh hell is this? pic.twitter.com/9ZWR4Txw9C — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) December 23, 2022

Random bug(?) in @googlecalendar. A bunch of random emails are showing up as events in my calendar. pic.twitter.com/s0QNjKoY9R — Justin Duino (@jaduino) December 23, 2022

That is odd! A google calendar event for an e-mail that I haven't even opened yet! pic.twitter.com/1bubcnimTd — MOLSON the Edgelord (@Molson_Hart) December 23, 2022

