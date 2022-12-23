Google Calendar bug creating random events based on emails and newsletters from Gmail

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 23rd 2022 10:11 am PT

google calendar
0 Comments

A relatively widespread bug in Google Calendar is creating random events that stem from unrelated Gmail messages.

Over the past day or so, Google Calendar has been showing randomly created all-day events based on Gmail messages that don’t necessarily relate back to any specific event. There’s no clear pattern with this bug, though it does seem that emails with dates mentioned may be one trigger.

A common event we’re seeing created on one of our accounts as well as some others is a “U.S. Financial Privacy Notice” which shows up as an all-day calendar event as well as a reminder notification on Android phones with the same title. Newsletters also appear to be triggering these events.

The exact cause is not yet clear, but the fix should be reasonably simple. Heading into Google Calendar settings under Settings > Events from Gmail it should stop these events from being created when turning off the checkbox for “Automatically add events from Gmail to my calendar.” This fix has also been used to stop spam invites that were appearing in 2019.

More on Google Calendar:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Gmail

Gmail
Google Calendar

Google Calendar

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.