Pixelbook Go now out of stock at the Google Store [Updated]

Google announced its last Chromebook in 2019 alongside the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. With the company likely not making a new Chromebook anytime soon, the US Google Store has stopped selling the Pixelbook Go.

Update: A few hours after we published, inventory has returned. (The Google Store is known for having products go in and out of stock when supply is running low.) The Core i7 model remains unavailable, which has been the case for a long time. However, the $849 Pixelbook Go is now also gone.

This leaves the entry level unit and the $999 model. That latter configuration offers the bare minimum specs for this day and age. Again, the 8th Gen Intel processor is quite old.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pixelbook Go is “Out of stock” in the US Google Store. It’s still available in Canada, and it’s down to one model in the UK. The Chromebook was only ever available in those three countries with four configurations offered:

$649 – Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage

$849 – Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage

$999 – Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, 128GB of storage

$1,399 – Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage

The 16:9, 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen was available in Full HD 1920×1080 (166PPI) or with a 4K Ultra HD 3840×2160 (331PPI) “Molecular Display” on the highest-end model. Featuring sizable bezels, there was a 2MP (ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.4μm) “Duo Cam” that supported 1080p at 60FPS.

The keyboard featuring quiet and satisfying “Hush Keys” was flanked by dual front-firing speakers, while the body was made of “finely painted” magnesium that was available in Just Black or Not Pink. Another unique aspect of the design was how the body was ridged for easier grip. You had two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

It was a beautiful Chromebook that unfortunately used older — even at launch — 8th Gen Intel chips. The Go was meant to be Google’s cheapest Chromebook to date, but it just wasn’t competitive enough, and by all accounts not a market success.

In the US Google Store, the Core i7 Pixelbook Go went out of stock some time ago, with the Not Pink variant going in late 2020. The three remaining models were still available for purchase earlier this week.

Back in September, a report detailed how Google scrapped plans for a Tensor-powered Pixelbook in 2023 amid company-wide cost cutting measures. In the grand scheme, there’s no need for a Google-made Chromebook as third-party OEMs have more than stepped up to offer premium devices. That said, seeing Google’s end-to-end vision for ChromeOS would have been interesting.

Looking at Google’s hardware lineup, it’s possible that the company will point to the Pixel Tablet as the device for getting work done. It will be interesting to see whether a first-party keyboard dock (like the Pixel Slate) will be offered.

