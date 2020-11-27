Google Store stops selling ‘Not Pink’ Pixelbook Go

While announced last October, the Not Pink Pixelbook Go did not become available until this January. At that, stock of the more interesting color was constrained to the higher-end and most expensive tiers, while it’s now completely unavailable.

The Pixelbook Go, like its now-discontinued predecessor — which was recently delisted from the Google Store, only ever launched in three countries: Canada, United Kingdom, and United States. Until the last week or so, Not Pink remained available in the UK for £829.

As of today, that local Google Store is just selling a single Just Black model at £629.

Stateside and in Canada, only Just Black models are available. The latter country sees all variants on sale, while the Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage continues to be out of stock in the US.

Compared to Just Black, the Not Pink Pixelbook Go features a two-tone design that starts on the salmon-colored cover that features a ‘G’ logo in the top-left. That shade extends inside to the deck, but the keys are slightly darker. Meanwhile, the ridged underside is quite bright in a delightful twist that made this variant unique and stand out from the moment it was announced.

Inventory is similarly constrained at third-party retailers, and Google will presumably not restock given the Chromebook’s stage in life. If the two-year laptop update cycle is followed, Made by Google could possibly release a new model next fall.

More about Pixelbook Go:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: