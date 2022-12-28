Skagen companion app adds Wear OS 3 support ahead of watch update

Abner Li

- Dec. 28th 2022 12:33 pm PT

google wear os skagen falster 3 fossil gen 5
While Fossil has rolled out Wear OS 3 to its Gen 6 devices, the Group’s other brands are still waiting for updates. The Falster Gen 6 could be getting Wear OS 3 soon as the Skagen Smartwatches companion app was just updated with support.

With Wear OS 3, watch manufacturers are responsible for maintaining their own Android and/or iOS companion apps. End users no longer download the Wear OS by Google app to their phones to set up and manage the wearables.

Yesterday, the Skagen Smartwatches app for iPhone was updated for Wear OS 3 after previously only supporting hybrid smartwatches. You can now: “Manage your Skagen hybrid and touchscreen smartwatches in one place: the app now supports all Skagen smartwatches, including those powered by the latest Wear OS by Google.”

The release notes for version 5.1.2 also highlight: 

  • Easier Personalization
  • Customizing your touchscreen or hybrid smartwatch’s dial, tiles, and more is easier than ever with this streamlined app.
  • Easy-to-Access Assistance
  • With in-app FAQs, you can learn more about your watch at any time or quickly troubleshoot issues.
Skagen app Wear OS 3
Skagen app Wear OS 3
Skagen app Wear OS 3

Screenshots show a touchscreen watch and the Skagen faces you’re familiar with. This update is also beginning to roll out on Android, but it’s not widely available yet. The latest version is still 5.0.3.

With that in place, all Skagen has to do is release the Falster Gen 6 Wear OS 3 update, with users needing to reset and set up their device again after installing.

