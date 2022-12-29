Fitbit Sense 2 curiously unavailable and delisted from Amazon

Abner Li

- Dec. 29th 2022 9:53 am PT

Fitbit Sense 2 Amazon
1 Comment

In recent weeks, Fitbit has delivered sizable updates to its latest trackers that probably should have been included at launch. Curiously, the Fitbit Sense 2 is currently unavailable for purchase from Amazon.

The rest of Fitbit’s lineup, including the Pixel Watch, is available from Amazon. This includes trackers (Ace 3, Inspire 3, Luxe, and Charge 5), as well as the Versa 4 (and the Versa 2). The Versa 4 is even on discount at $179.99.

At the moment, you cannot buy the Fitbit Sense 2 from Amazon, either direct or via a third-party seller. The listing is entirely missing and has been for a week or so. It does not appear in search results or by direct link.

On the main Fitbit store page, the Sense 2 is listed in a box that cannot be clicked. The smartwatches product page lists details about the wearable, but the space where pricing should be is gone.

Fitbit Sense 2 Amazon

If the Sense 2 were simply out of stock, the product page would remain accessible. That’s also not the case as Fitbit, Google Store, Best Buy, Target, and various other retailers are still selling the premium smartwatch. 

It’s an especially odd time to not have a product available at a major retailer, especially if it was missing in the lead-up to Christmas and during the gift card-rich season.

More on Fitbit Sense 2:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit
Amazon

Amazon
Fitbit Sense 2

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com