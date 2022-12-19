How Google Maps on Fitbit Sense 2 & Versa 4 will work: Set-up, features, Android first, iPhone later

Following Wallet support and the first update last month, Fitbit is getting ready to launch Google Maps on the Sense 2 and Versa 4.

A support document details the Google Maps app in full, starting with how this “feature is currently available for Android users and will be coming to iPhone users in early 2023.” That said, as of Monday evening, we’re not yet setting it live on Android.

Once rolled out, opening the Fitbit app, tapping your profile picture, and opening the Sense 2/Versa 4 device page will reveal a new Google Maps tile in the top grid. You’ll then be guided through the set-up process:

If you see a message that the Google Maps app isn’t installed, tap App Gallery and follow the on-screen instructions to add the Google Maps app to your Fitbit device, then return to the previous screen.

Google Maps on Fitbit can be used for cycling, driving, and walking directions, with transit excluded. An auto-start feature will see Google Maps automatically open on your Fitbit if navigation is launched on the Bluetooth-connected phone.

By default, auto-start is turned on for cycling and walking navigation and off for driving navigation.

You can turn that on/off for each mode, while the manual process involves launching Google Maps on the watch and tapping “View” to see your current phone trip. “Swipe up to see the next 2 upcoming navigation steps and your destination location,” while you can:

Tap Preview to prompt the Google Maps app on your phone to display all upcoming steps.

Tap Pause navigation on watch to pause navigation on your watch, but continue navigation on your phone. Tap View to resume navigation on your watch.

Tap Exit to cancel navigation on your watch and your phone.

Once cycling or walking navigation is complete, Google Maps will provide an activity summary.

