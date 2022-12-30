Add Assistant-enabled RGB LED lighting to your home for $30 in today’s best deals, more

To close out both the year and week, we’re taking a look at all of today’s best deals that are now live. Headlining today’s best sales is a deal on the TP-Link Kasa Assistant-enabled Smart Wi-Fi LED RGB Lightstrip, which is on sale for $30, delivering one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year. Then, we found a 6-pack of Wi-Fi RGB LED light bulbs that also work with Assistant for $27. Continuing on, there’s a 30W dual USB-C/A charger which can power your mobile kit with ease at just $13. Then, keep reading for all of the best Android deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TP-Link Kasa Assistant Wi-Fi LED Lightstrip deal at $30

Amazon is currently offering a deal on 32.8 feet of TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Lightstrips for $30. Launching for $45 at the beginning of 2022, it has more regularly gone for $36, making this a 17% price drop while coming within $5 of the all-time low. Here you get two 16.2-foot rolls to decorate your room or office. Coming with support for Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings to change colors, brightness, set timers, and more. Alongside the smart assistant controls, you’ll be able to use the Kasa Smart app to further increase customization, though it should be noted that, unlike some light strip options, there is no individual light control so you’ll have to choose the color for the entire strip.

Six DAYBETTER Wi-Fi RGB LED Assistant light bulbs for $27

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, DAYBETTER US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a wide range of its smart RGB LED lighting gear from $8. Our top pick is the 6-pack of RGB Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulbs for $27. Down 25% from its normal going rate of $36, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before at Amazon. These lights are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, delivering smart home tie-ins with two of the largest ecosystems. Using simple voice commands, you’ll be able to turn the lights on or off, change the brightness, and even adjust the color. Plus, connecting the bulbs to these platforms will allow you to leverage automations like turning the bulbs off when you leave and on when you arrive back home. Check out Amazon’s landing page for more deals.

Aukey 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger $13

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Aukey’s official Newegg storefront is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger for $13. For comparison, it goes for $27 direct from Aukey and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far this year. Ready to charge your mobile kit from anywhere, this adapter packs a 30W USB-C port when used standalone and 18W when both the USB-C and USB-A ports are being utilized at the same time. At 30W, this charger is enough to power even Apple’s MacBook Air and iPad Pro as well as the iPhone 14 when you use a USB-C to Lightning cable. Plus, with the USB-A port, you’ll be able to plug in things like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.

