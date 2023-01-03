Deals: OnePlus 10T $100 off, Google Nest Cams from $80, Powerbeats Pro, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with $100 discounts on OnePlus 10T smartphones starting at $550. The latest Google Nest cameras are also on sale to start 2023 and now marked down from $80. Not to mention, holiday pricing has returned on the popular Powerbeats Pro Earphones at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10T smartphone sees $100 discounts

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 10T 128GB 5G smartphone for $550. Typically fetching $650, you’re looking at $100 in savings and a match of the Black Friday pricing. This is the second-best price to date, too. Alongside the entry-level configuration, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the elevated 256GB capacity at $100 off.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

Amazon is now discounting the most recent lineup of Google Nest Cam offerings to start off 2023. Available in the New Years sale, Amazon headlines the discounts by offering the Google Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen for $149.99 shipped in several styles. This is the first chance to save from the usual $180 price tag since back in November over Black Friday and delivers $30 in savings to help add a little safety to your smart home at the beginning of the year. While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then shop for more Nest camera deals from $80 right here.

Powerbeats Pro Earphones back to holiday pricing at $150

Amazon is now offering the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $150 in all three colorways. Regularly $250 straight from Apple and usually closer to $200 at Amazon, this is up to $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a short-lived $150 deal with a $10 Amazon gift card attached over Black Friday last year, this is matching the lowest we have tracked there otherwise.

The workout-ready design here features up to 24-hours of playback (plus Fast Fuel that delivers an extra 1.5 hours with a 5-minute charge) alongside volume and track controls on each bud. Apple’s H1 chip is also in place here for fast pairing, Siri access, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

