Fitbit’s 2022 year in review highlights global health stats

At the end of every year, Fitbit aggregates anonymized user data to release global health stats, and the 2022 year in review is now available.

On average, Fitbit users (or “Fitbitters,” apparently) around the world slept an average of 6.5 hours per night (unchanged from last year) with a 76 Sleep Score that’s considered “Fair.” The Giraffe was the most common sleep animal in 2022, “which means your sleep tends to be shorter, and you are more likely to sleep later and wake up earlier. You have a relatively good proportion of deep and REM sleep despite a shorter overall duration.”

Finland remains at the top of “who got the most sleep” list followed by New Zealand, Belgium, Netherlands, and Ireland. 

A total of 47 trillion steps were walked, or 20 billion total miles. May was the best step month, with those in Hong Kong taking the most steps. 

There was a “total of 173 billion Active Zone Minutes” with an average of 50 daily AZMs, and walking was the top exercise. Lastly, Fitbit users in Switzerland had the most Active Zone Minutes, according to the 2022 year in review, while the best Stress Management Score goes to Spain. 

