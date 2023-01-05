Razer’s new Android gaming handheld will be available on January 26 for $399

Following its announcement last year, Razer has just announced that the Razer Edge gaming handheld will finally see its release date later this month.

At CES 2023, alongside new gaming laptops, Razer has confirmed that the Razer Edge and Edge 5G will have a release date of January 26, 2023. Both versions of the device will be available that day from Razer and Verizon.

The gaming handheld was announced with a 6.8-inch OLED 144Hz display, the specialized Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, and support for native Android games as well as cloud gaming services such as GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass.

The Wi-Fi version of the Razer Edge will cost $399, while the 5G-capable version will be available exclusively through Verizon for $599, or $359 with a new line of service. The 5G version is compatible with Verizon’s service including UWB speeds, which would be ideal for cloud gaming.

The Razer Edge will release in two versions in the US on January 26: Razer Edge (Wi-Fi) exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore locations across the US for $399.99, and the Razer Edge 5G exclusively at Verizon.com and Verizon store locations.

Unlike the Logitech G Cloud, the Razer Edge isn’t a true “handheld” device. Rather, the device is a small tablet that is designed to fit into the Razer Kishi Pro 2, a newer version of Razer’s smartphone game controller.

