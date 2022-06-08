Razer Kishi V2 launches with ‘Nexus’ app, revamped clicky buttons, $99 price

A good controller can really upgrade the gaming experience on Android, especially with the help of cloud gaming services such as Stadia and Xbox Game Pass. Now, one of the best controllers is getting an upgrade, as the Razer Kishi V2 is available today for $99.

Available now through Razer’s online store, the Razer Kishi V2 is a completely revamped version of the company’s mobile game controller. The older Kishi remains for sale, but rebranded as the “Gamevice for Android” as we reported last week.

What’s new on the Razer Kishi V2? Frankly, just about everything.

Looking at the design, Razer has opted for flat sides on the V2 which should open up the controller to more devices, in particular foldables which the prior version couldn’t use. The Kishi V2 has roughly the same button layout, and still includes cutouts for speakers. But notably, Razer has switched out the button switches with microswitches instead of a membrane. In practice, this means the buttons will feel clicky instead of mushy.

The other big change this time around is a new set of programmable buttons alongside the triggers, which can be modified by the user to replicate other buttons on the controller.

Unlike the original, Razer says this new model is also compatible with more devices, including the Pixel 6 series and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup. Razer specifically says any phone measuring under 11.5 mm (thickness, including camera) x 170 mm (length) should fit. The company says the following are confirmed to be supported:

Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ / S9 / S9+ / S10 / S10+ / S20 Series / S21 Series / S22 Series

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 / Note 9 / Note 10 / Note 10+ / Note 20 Series

Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2

Google Pixel 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6, and many other Android devices

If you’ll notice, there are no iPhones on this list. That’s because Razer Kishi V2 is currently exclusive to Android phones, because Apple has yet to adopt USB-C. While that’s set to change in the next couple of years thanks to a recent EU ruling, Razer will still be releasing an iPhone compatible controller “soon.” The USB-C port on Kishi still supports passthrough charging, too.

Razer has also built a “Nexus” hub app for gaming on the Kishi V2, which pulls together games from services such as Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now, as well as games you can locally install on Android. The app also allows for livestreaming to YouTube and Facebook. There’s a dedicated button on the controller to open this app.

As mentioned, Razer Kishi V2 is available from Razer’s website, as well as Amazon.

