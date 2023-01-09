Google rolling out January 2023 update to Pixel Watch

Over a month after the last patch, the Google Pixel Watch is getting a new on-device OTA update to the January 2023 security patch.

This update takes you to the January 5, 2023 security patch level. RWD9.220429.073 is the new build number with a RWD9.220429.073.J1 variant for watches in Japan and Taiwan. Google’s changelog highlights one key fix related to older clock faces that don’t use the Jetpack Watch Face library:

Fix to address 3rd party watch faces turning off after 15 mins with always on display (AOD) enabled.

Meanwhile, as of today, Fall Detection is not enabled after this update, with nothing appearing in the Safety & Emergency menu. This comes as users that recently reset their watches have been able to set up that feature, which is scheduled for winter 2023.

There are no other obvious changes from our brief time with the update. It’s still too early to tell, but between the December and January patches, Google could be aiming to update the Pixel Watch monthly, just like Pixel phones.

The December update was also focused on bug fixes.

Like before, you can repeatedly tap the “Your watch is up to date” screen to pull and start downloading the update. To speed up the process, go into Connectivity settings and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi.

