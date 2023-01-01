Google Store kicks off 2023 with its first LTE Pixel Watch discount, better Nest Wifi Pro deals

After a holiday season with only one discount, the LTE Pixel Watch is now $30 off at the Google Store and other US retailers.

The US Google Store is currently selling the 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Pixel Watch for $369.99. This Pixel Watch LTE discount is also live at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The latter discounted the Wear OS 3 device by $50 in late November for Black Friday.

The following carriers support the Pixel Watch in the US: AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, Verizon, Cellcom, C Spire, and US Cellular.

Meanwhile, the Google Store also has the non-cellular model at $319.99 until January 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You’ll fine the same deal at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is not as good as $299.99 during the holidays. 

Meanwhile, the Nest Wifi Pro is back on sale, with the Google Store taking off $10 more on the 1 and 2-pack, while the 3-pack is $20 cheaper than in December. This discount ends on ends January 8, 2023.

On the security camera front, there are two sets of deals:

Ending January 19:

Ending January 11:

  • $30 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $149.99Amazon
  • $30 off Nest Doorbell (wired, first-gen): $149.99

