Google Store kicks off 2023 with its first LTE Pixel Watch discount, better Nest Wifi Pro deals

After a holiday season with only one discount, the LTE Pixel Watch is now $30 off at the Google Store and other US retailers.

The US Google Store is currently selling the 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Pixel Watch for $369.99. This Pixel Watch LTE discount is also live at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The latter discounted the Wear OS 3 device by $50 in late November for Black Friday.

The following carriers support the Pixel Watch in the US: AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, Verizon, Cellcom, C Spire, and US Cellular.

Meanwhile, the Google Store also has the non-cellular model at $319.99 until January 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You’ll fine the same deal at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is not as good as $299.99 during the holidays.

Meanwhile, the Nest Wifi Pro is back on sale, with the Google Store taking off $10 more on the 1 and 2-pack, while the 3-pack is $20 cheaper than in December. This discount ends on ends January 8, 2023.

$40 off Nest Wifi Pro 1-pack: $159.99 — Amazon

$60 off Nest Wifi Pro 2-pack: $239.99 — Amazon

$80 off Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack: $319.99 — Amazon

On the security camera front, there are two sets of deals:

Ending January 19:

$20 off Nest Cam (wired): $79.99 — Amazon

$40 off Nest Cam (battery): $139.99 — Amazon

$60 off Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack: $269.99 — Amazon

$170 off Nest Cam (battery) 4-pack: $489.99

$50 off Nest Cam with floodlight: $229.99 — Amazon

Ending January 11:

$30 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $149.99 — Amazon

$30 off Nest Doorbell (wired, first-gen): $149.99

