Polestar 2 gains remote Google Assistant controls for door unlocking, battery status, and more

The Polestar 2 is now able to access voice controls from your Google Assistant-powered devices including the Nest Hub, Nest Audio, and many more.

Announced alongside news that the upcoming Polestar 3 will be the first vehicle to launch HD Google Maps, the Swedish EV manufacturer confirmed in a blog post that existing Polestar 2 owners in the United States will be able to access in-car status information and certain controls using in-home and on-device Google Assistant hardware.

Polestar 2 owners can now control their car remotely using a compatible Google Assistant-enabled device, with the introduction of remote actions. This enables the ability to check vehicle status and control certain functions like starting climate preconditioning, checking battery status and unlocking doors, amongst other functions. Initially available to users in the United States, functionality will roll out for more markets over time.

This was hinted at previously, but it has a little longer to come to fruition. Android Automotive is at the very heart of the Polestar 2 and enables voice controls in-car such as the ability to adjust heat settings and make, take, and place calls among a whole list of car-specific functionality.

While this deeper integration is useful, it is slightly more limited. You’ll be able to use “Hey Google” commands to check car battery status, start climate preconditioning, or even unlock your car remotely. Other functions are hinted at but not fully detailed – likely depending on your Polestar 2 configuration.

The #Polestar2 can now be controlled remotely using a compatible Google Assistant-enabled device, meaning you can ask Google to start climate preconditioning, tell you the car's battery status, and other useful functions straight from home. pic.twitter.com/0etnQ3dfhN — Polestar (@PolestarCars) January 5, 2023

It’s not entirely clear how the pairing process will work, but during the setup process the Polestar 2 is linked directly to your Google account. Doing this enables access to data and other Assistant features when using your vehicle.

However, security conscious owners may worry that anyone in your home may be able to unlock and access your vehicle without your prior consent. While it’s not entirely clear, Voice Match functionality enabled on your account could potentially alleviate this potential risk. It’s also worth noting that you’re unable to operate this impressive EV without a physical or pre-registered digital key.

All of this added Google Assistant functionality is set to arrive first for Polestar 2 vehicles in the United States, but will expand to more regions in the coming months.

