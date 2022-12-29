Android 13 update seems to be partially breaking Google Assistant on Android Auto

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 29th 2022 7:43 am PT

android auto google assistant
4 Comments

There’s a growing number of Android Auto users who have noticed that Google Assistant is at least partially broken following the update to Android 13.

Over the past few months, Android Auto has been rapidly rolling out to many Android devices. After Google kicked things off on its Pixel phones, Samsung has been leading the charge since with dozens of updates available on flagship phones and more affordable devices alike. OnePlus and several other brands have also been pushing the update forward.

When Pixel phones initially picked up Android 13, a limited number of users reported that the update had broken the ability to launch Android Auto.

Luckily, this wider issue isn’t breaking the experience entirely. Rather, Android 13 seems to be partially breaking Google Assistant on Android Auto. The main issue seems to stem from using “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” commands. Some of those affected see the bottom bar in Android Auto simply go blank as pictured below. Using a manual button to trigger Assistant seems to be working for some folks, but for others it still won’t process any commands.

The issue has been reported on a Google support thread from users on various different Android phones from Sony, Redmi, Samsung, and Pixel phones too. For many, the issue didn’t appear until the arrival of Android 13, but there’s a chance the underlying issue is caused by a Google app update as well, given that some Pixel phones are affected despite having Android 13 for some time now. Some users on Reddit noticed the problem after installing Android Auto 8.5.6.

Image Credit: Rich H

Another issue that seems to possibly be related is some users reporting that Android Auto suddenly isn’t reading messages out loud. There are very few reports of this issue so far, but it’s another issue that has cropped up from time to time in the past.

Hopefully both of these issues will be patched up sooner than later.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.
Android 13

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.