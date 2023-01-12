Fitbit emails ‘Your 2022 year in review’ with annual recap stats

Following the release of aggregated global health stats last week, Fitbit is rolling out “Your 2022 year in review” and recap over email.

Fitbit usually waits until the end of January, but the 2022 recap email is coming earlier this year. It starts with “Your activity stats”:

  • Total Active Zone Minutes
  • Average daily Active Zone Minutes
  • Best Active Zone Minutes day
  • Total exercise days
  • Top exercise — As “captured and recorded with SmartTrack and exercise modes”
  • Total Steps
  • Best step month
  • Best step day

Not much has changed in terms of offered stats, though it’s presented in a somewhat more sparse manner this year. It’s data the Fitbit app, which focuses more on monthly recaps, doesn’t automatically provide/summarize.

A richer, interactive Fitbit recap that offers more year-over-year comparisons and is shareable would be nice down the road as a quality of life improvement for the service.

There’s also “Your sleep stats” and “Average Stress Management Score”:

  • Average hours per night — For comparison, the global average is 6.5
  • Average wake time — Global is 11:17 p.m.
  • Average bedtime — Global is 7:00 a.m.
  • Average Sleep Score — Global is 76
  • Most common sleep animal — Global is giraffe

