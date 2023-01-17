Samsung teases Galaxy S23 is ‘all about camera, performance and sustainability’

Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, Samsung is teasing that the Galaxy S23 will “set the new premium standard” with improvements to the camera and performance.

In a new blog post from Samsung’s TM Roh, we get some of our first official details about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. While early leaks of the device have given us a surprisingly in-depth look at the design and specs, Samsung’s own vision for the phone is a key component that had not yet been shared.

Notably, Roh uses a significant chunk of the teaser post to reflect on the history of the “Ultra” lineup, including the inclusion of Galaxy Note features in the Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S Ultra has truly become the pinnacle of Samsung Mobile’s innovation, a marque that stands out against everything else, and soon we’ll show you what Ultra can do in even more device categories.

According to Roh, “the upcoming Galaxy is all about camera, performance, and sustainability.” On the latter point, Samsung has prepared “durable devices engineered to last longer” that also receive years of updates, built with sustainable materials. As for the camera, leaks have shown that the Galaxy S23 Ultra should bring a whopping 200MP main camera sensor, solidifying the device’s “Ultra” name.

It’s also confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will focus on “two devices that set the new premium standard for innovation.” Samsung has already opened discounted pre-order reservations for these devices, and the reservation site allows you to express interest in the next Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Book laptop. Judging from the mention of “what Ultra can do in even more device categories,” we may be looking at the launch of a Samsung Galaxy Book Ultra.

They deliver powerful performance without compromise. They’re built to be more sustainable — and to be trusted by all.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: