Google Clock 7.4 and Calculator 8.4 rolling out

Google is rolling out minor updates to its Calculator (version 8.4) and Clock (7.4) apps on Android.

Google Clock just rolled out the ability to record custom alarm sounds on Pixel phones using the Recorder app. On other devices, “Your sounds” lets you select any existing local file. This feature became available via a server-side update, with version 7.3 released in October. That release added the ability to pause alarms and a more obvious multi-timer UI. Before that, a tablet redesign (7.2) was introduced.

So far, Google Clock 7.4, which is not yet widely rolled out via the Play Store, just adds “Privacy policy” to the app’s overflow menu, which is getting a bit long as this new shortcut appears everywhere. It just opens policies.google.com/privacy rather than anything app-specific.

Calculator 8.4 is also rolling out with the addition of a Privacy policy shortcut in the overflow menu. Back in June, the app picked up a Quick Settings tile and two-column UI for tablets

