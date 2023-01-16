Google Clock app adds ability to make your own custom alarm sounds

The Google Clock application doesn’t often gain new features, but a quiet update has added the ability for you to record your own custom alarm sounds.

Rolling out via a server-side update to Google Clock 7.3, custom alarm sounds are available for your regular alarms and even any timers you set. This complements the existing ability to use downloaded or custom sounds from the Files app or your on-device internal storage. However, a new option will appear in the “Your sounds” section with the “Record new” button that is now available.

As noted by Mishaal Rahman over on Twitter, this function appears to be rolling out to Pixel owners via a server-side update to the Google Clock application. However, some non-Pixel owners are suggesting the update is available on their devices too when running custom ROMS such as Lineage OS.

When available on your device, tapping the “Record new” sound button, it’ll actually launch the Google Recorder application. After recording a custom alarm sound, these will appear with a time and date shown in the Google Clock app and also in the Google Recorder application.

We’re not seeing the ability to rename recorded sounds using this in-app method, but any previous recordings can be edited directly from the Recorder app. Interestingly, any changes made here do not reflect when opening the Alarm app.

All custom alarm recordings you’ve saved within the Google Clock app can be deleted by tapping the three-dot kebab menu and hitting “Remove.” As this appears to be a server-side update, sideloading Google Recorder v7.3 is unlikely to bring the functionality to your device. If you’re seeing the option on your Pixel or other Android device, let us know down in the comments section below.

