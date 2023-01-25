Google Meet making it easier to share files during calls

Abner Li

- Jan. 25th 2023 8:57 am PT

Apps & Updates
Google Meet share
0 Comments

When presenting in Meet, Google is making it easier to share Slides with people on the call with a pair of changes. 

The presentation controller in the bottom-right corner now features a “Share in Meet chat” button. It will also appear as a “suggestion in the Meet Chat.” Attendees will be notified of the share, while a “link to the file will be automatically shared in the meeting chat.” 

Additionally, when you paste Drive links in Meet Chat, the file access dialog will appear to ensure that all guests have access to it. You can also choose to “Attach the file to the Calendar event.” 

Google says it wants to cut down on “having to switch into another window to grant access, which can be disruptive.” It’s the same philosophy behind putting Google Chat and Meet in the same Gmail window. 

Google Meet share

This makes it easier for meeting attendees to follow along with your presentation, find and reference your material later on, and continue working on action items from the meeting.

This more streamlined file sharing in Google Meet is rolling out over the coming weeks:

  • Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers
  • Available to users with personal Google Accounts

More on Google Meet:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Workspace

Google Workspace
Google Meet

Google Meet

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com