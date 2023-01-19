Google Meet hardware devices can now join Zoom calls

Announced last year, Google Meet and Zoom interoperability for enterprise customers with hardware devices is rolling out.

This is aimed at enterprise customers that own Google Meet and/or Zoom Rooms hardware devices for conference spaces. They can:

Join Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware devices

Join Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms

Once enabled, you can select Zoom (in the dropdown) from the “Join or start a meeting” on touch controllers.

Google says “Zoom interoperability supports core video conferencing features,” with scheduled join and joining via meeting code supported. You can also “configure no-knock joining (lobby bypass) in either direction.”

However, “advanced features, such as polls, wired present, and dual-screen support may not be available when using Meet hardware to join Zoom Meetings and vice versa.”

Zoom support is free and building on Google Meet’s existing Cisco Webex interoperability and Pexip support:

We hope this latest update makes it even easier for our customers and their users to connect and collaborate with people outside of the Google Meet ecosystem.

This feature is rolling out over the coming weeks:

Zoom interop on Google Meet hardware will be available on devices by default and can be disabled in the Workspace Admin console

